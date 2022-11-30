Kiteworks Releases Its 2023 Forecast for Managing Private Content Exposure Risk Report

15 predictions on data privacy and compliance that provide guidance to IT, security, risk, and compliance leaders in 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, released its 2023 Forecast for Managing Private Content Exposure Risk Report that reveals 15 predictions for private content and sensitive content communications based on cybercrime, cybersecurity, and compliance insights.

Managing private content exposure risk is a crucial priority today—and one that is growing in scope. Organizations must have comprehensive security and compliance capabilities in place to protect the sends, shares, receives, and stores of sensitive content. They must also demonstrate compliance with robust security frameworks and standards, such as SOC 2, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), and ISO 27001, as well as governmental and industry regulations, such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0), Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS 140-2), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Managing private content exposure risk poses a significant undertaking for IT, security, risk, and compliance leaders. “Our team meets with thousands of private and public sector organizations during the year, and the 15 cybercrime, cybersecurity, and compliance areas we identified in the report will play an increasingly important role in how organizations manage risk in 2023,” said Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at Kiteworks. “As the exchange of private digital data becomes more ubiquitous and bad actors embrace attack vectors that are increasingly advanced and complex, the risk of data theft, ransomware attacks, and compliance violations grows. In response, organizations require a content-defined zero-trust approach that protects private data while demonstrating compliance with cybersecurity frameworks and standards and data privacy regulations.”

Some notable trends in the 2023 Forecast Report include:

Organizations increasingly recognize multitenant cloud hosting provides cyberattackers with fertile ground for pinpointing software vulnerabilities, developing complex exploits, and ultimately intercepting sensitive content moving through the software supply chain.

Content-defined zero trust is becoming the standard for businesses to protect their unstructured data, using policy-driven tracking and controls, from cybercriminals and rogue nation-states.

Organizations storing private content in the public cloud, and therefore only co-managing their encryption keys, will increasingly seek out private cloud alternatives to mitigate snooping by law enforcement and security agencies.

Artificial intelligence (AI), used to detect anomalous data shares and transfers, will see broader adoption by organizations looking to better govern and protect their sensitive content.

Risk management professionals will further embrace adding layers of security that make it harder for bad actors to infiltrate networks and exfiltrate sensitive content.

To learn more about these and the remaining data exposure risk forecasts for 2023, IT, security, risk, and compliance leaders can access the report and other content related to it, including register for a webinar panel discussion, here.

