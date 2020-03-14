Kissing, touching of holy images discouraged: Basilica friar

The Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño have discouraged devotees from kissing and touching holy images after President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration raising alert level Code Red (Sub-level 2) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation.

Fr. Aladdin Luzon, in-charge of safety and security at the Basilica, said the friars see that discouraging the devotees from kissing and touching the holy images would prevent the spread of the virus.

Luzon said because of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of a global pandemic, the Augustinian community has imposed precautionary measures to protect devotees and visitors from being infected with the virus.

He said the friars have closely followed the guidelines set by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) amid the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Basically, the Basilica has put in place measures even before the CBCP issued the guidelines. Like other churches, the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño strongly discourages public events and gatherings except (for) the Holy Masses,” Luzon said in a radio interview Thursday night.

He noted that the religious community overseeing the Basilica has been alarmed by the rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, prompting the Basilica to place alcohol and hand sanitizers at the entrance gates.

The Augustinian friars are also considering the purchase of thermal scanners that will be stationed at the entrance gates.

“So far, thermal scanners are not required in (the) CBCP circular but we are discussing that maybe, we are entertaining the purchase of thermal scanner,” Luzon said.

He, however, said they need to coordinate with the Department of Health (DOH) in crafting a protocol in case they discover devotees whose temperature suggests a symptom of viral infection.

To recall, the CBCP issued a circular enjoining parishes nationwide to recite the “Oratio Imperata” on Covid-19.

It also called on the faithful to heed the health recommendations of DOH officials to prevent the spread of the disease.

The CBCP also recommended that receiving Communion by hand be made a regular practice to help prevent fear among people who are cautious about the matter, along with checking and changing the holy water at the fonts, providing protective cloth on the grills of confessionals, discouraging holding hands during the singing or praying of the “Our Father”, and refraining from shaking hands during the “sign of peace”.

Source: Philippines News Agency