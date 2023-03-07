‘Kinni-kinni’ parade to usher in women’s month

A number of male employees of the Ilocos Norte government wearing high heels will join the 'kinni-kinni' parade on Wednesday to usher in the celebration of National Women's Month this March.

'The wearing of stilettos by our male colleagues is like putting their shoes in women. It is symbolic as we usher the women's month celebration,' Janet London, focal person of the Gender and Development (GAD) Office, said in an interview Tuesday.

"Kinni-kinni" is the Ilocano term for "kembot" or simply "walking with swaying hips," often attributed as a feminine way of walking.

London said the annual 'kinni-kinni' parade along Rizal Street from the JTC Mall all the way to the Provincial Capitol is meant to promote gender equality, which is aligned with the recurring theme of the Women's Month celebration from 2023 to 2028.

She said every member of society, regardless of gender, aspires for improvement and development, which can be attained by working together.

Preceding the parade will be the search for 'kinni-kinni' queen among 10 semi-finalists. A cash prize of PHP10,000 awaits the winner.

On Wednesday morning, health and wellness sessions, including free manicures and pedicures, body massage, and make-up coaching for female workers will be conducted at the Capitol auditorium.

National Women's Month is observed every March as part of the worldwide observance of International Women's Day.

In Ilocos Norte, various women's groups, in collaboration with the Ilocos Norte government, have prepared month-long activities geared towards women's empowerment and the promotion of gender equality.

On March 23, a health forum with free AIDS testing will be conducted at the Civic Center in Paoay and the Balay Dingras in Dingras town.

On March 28, a gender and development congress will be attended by about 100 women's groups in Currimao and in Laoag City.

Over the years, the Ilocos Norte government has intensified its programs and services for women, such as the provision of livelihood assistance, skills training, and promotion of women's health and welfare.

Among the major innovations for women empowerment being continued under the term of Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc is the establishment of Pink Hotlines to address reports on violence against women and children, in coordination with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, GAD Office, and Women's Desk Office.

The same government offices sheltered under one roof at the Provincial Capitol also conduct seminars on teenage pregnancy, sexual harassment, rape, and other Gender and Development issues among barangay communitie

Source: Philippines News Agency