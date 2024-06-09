Kings’ Montessori captures bronze in Shakey’s girls volleyball

MANILA: Kings' Montessori School survived National University-Nazareth School, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, to pocket the bronze medal in the 2024 Shakey's Girls Volleyball Invitational League at Adamson University Gym main court on Sunday. Shekaina Lleses led the Vikings with 28 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, while her sibling Shahanna chipped in 14 points. Justine Decena and Kriska Gindap contributed seven and six points, respectively. 'Nakakatuwa po at nakakataba ng puso kasi 'yung mga bata lahat ng mga pinractice namin ipinakita talaga. 'Yung mga pinaghirapan namin saka sacrifices po nag-result sa victory kaya nakakuha tayo ng bronze (It's heartwarming because the children really applied all the things we practiced. The sacrifices and hard work resulted in victory, so we got bronze)," Vikings assistant coach Glenn Gomez, who took over from head coach Onyok Getigan who is currently in Japan, said. Diza Berrayo had 22 points, while Joseline Salazar and Mardy Tayag contributed 12 and 11 poin ts, respectively for the Lady Bullpups, who duplicated their fourth-place finish last year. Bacolod Tay Tung and Adamson University are still clashing for the gold medal as of press time. Meanwhile, Far Eastern University-Diliman defeated Arellano University, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, to finish fifth. Riane Alonzo had nine attacks and two aces, while Shiela Pascual and Clarisses Loresco scored 10 points each for FEU. Samantha Maranan scored 15 points for the Lady Braves. In the battle for seventh place, Shane Reterta delivered 27 points to lead Bethel Academy College past Lyceum of the Philippines University, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20. Philip Gancia and Charle Rutaquio delivered 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Junior Lady Pirates. Source: Philippines News Agency