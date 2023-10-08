KING VISITS STORM VICTIMS, CHANNELS AID TO ASNAF

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today visited a family affected by a recent storm in Kampung Rantau Panjang here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who was accompanied by Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah arrived at the house of Mohd Zaki Embong, 70, at 12.15 pm.

When met by reporters, Mohd Zaki thanked His Majesty for his show of concern and the visit.

He said his home is currently in the process of being repaired after the roof in the living room and verandah was blown off by strong winds at 5 pm on Monday (Oct 2).

His wife Nor Hayati Ismail, 57, who is a general worker at an educational institution, said the incident happened when she had just arrived home from work.

"The sky was dark as I was about to ride the motorcycle home. When I arrived home, the roof was gone and the house was already flooded," she said.

Nor Hayati said that despite the loss, she was grateful that none of her family members were injured, especially her youngest son Ahmad Sufian, 26, who was at home at the time of the incident.

She said representatives of Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) have contacted her to make a donation to cover the repair cost, besides receiving assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

During his visit to Rompin, Al-Sultan Abdullah also handed over donations to 143 people, comprising asnaf, single mothers and new reverts from six villages at a simple ceremony at the Leban Chondong Multipurpose Hall here.

One of the recipients, Mazlan Abu, 65, from Kampung Rantau Panjang was thankful for the donation which he described as very meaningful since he could not work due to health problems.

"I am not married and live near my nephew who helps me a lot. With this donation, I hope it can lighten my nephew's burden a little," said Mazlan who was a labourer.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency