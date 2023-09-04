KING VISITS ESSCOM TO WITNESS FIRST HAND AGENCY’S OPERATION

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) here, to witness first hand the agency’s operation in maintaining security in Sabah east coast.

His Majesty, who is touring Sabah through the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme, was met on arrival at the ESSCom headquarters here at 4.20pm by Commander DCP Victor Sanjos and Chief Executive Officer Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali, and was later introduced to ESSCom officers’ rank and members.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s arrival was greeted with shouts of 'Daulat Tuanku!' being echoed by the people who had waited since noon to catch a glimpse of Al-Sultan Abdullah at the ESSCom headquarters compound here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were scheduled to arrive at noon today but this was delayed as the royal couple had stopped to engage with the people who had lined the 171.7 kilometre-route from Tawau to Lahad Datu.

Despite the delay, the local residents waited patiently for the arrival of the convoy of 25 vehicles led by Their Majesties.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency