KING, QUEEN’S SUCCESSFUL BORNEO TOUR SHOWS UNITY NOT RESTRICTED BY DIFFERENCES – S’WAK PREMIER

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah’s efforts to reach out to the people throughout the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour has further nourished the spirit of unity among the masses, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

“Indeed, Their Majesties' determination to make the tour around Borneo island a success has set an example that unity should not be restricted by differences in religion, culture or race,” he said at a dinner hosted by the Sarawak government to mark the end of the 11-day tour here early today.

Abang Johari said the royal couple did not shy away from participating in various cultural activities organised by the people.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo programme will end today in Telok Melano in Sematan, Sarawak after kicking off in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3.

The journey, which was held for the first time and to realise the dream of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to reach out to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, ended in Sabah on Sept 7 before entering Sarawak via Brunei.

The tour involved a distance of 2,154 km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency