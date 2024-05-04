Latest News

KING, QUEEN EXTEND INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS’ DAY GREETINGS

KUALA LUMPUR, In conjunction with the International Firefighters' Day today, the King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, have conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to all members of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for their service and devotion to the country and the community. Their Majesties, in a Facebook post, also praised and expressed their appreciation for the services rendered by all members of JBPM in carrying out their duties with full dedication. International Firefighters' Day is observed on May 4 every year and this year's celebration themed 'Firefighters the Pillar of National Rescue'. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

