KING, QUEEN EXPRESS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF ROHANA JALIL

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the family of veteran singer Rohana Jalil, who died yesterday.

Their Majesties, through a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, described her demise as a significant loss to the world of entertainment in the country.

“Their Majesties expressed sadness over her demise and hoped her family would be patient and resolute in facing this moment of grief,” the post read.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also prayed for Allah to have mercy on her soul and place her among the righteous and the pious.

Rohana Jalil, whose real name is Dara Abdul Jalil, 68, was reported to have received treatment for an anastomotic leak at the hospital since April.

Rohana, who hailed from Kota Tinggi, Johor, ventured into the entertainment world after winning the Bintang RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia) competition in 1980.

Throughout her four-decade-long singing career, she recorded over 20 albums and among her famous songs were Rayuanku, Resahku and Naluri Cinta (duet with To’ki).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency