KING, QUEEN EXPRESS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF DR A. MANGALAM

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed condolences to the family of Pure Life Society life president Datin Paduka Dr A. Mangalam, who died on June 10.

Expressing the same was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

"Their Majesties hope that the family of the deceased will remain patient and persevere during this difficult period.

"Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah appreciate the deceased's contribution to the community, especially to orphans and the less fortunate," read the post on Istana Negara's Facebook page today.

Known for her humanitarian work, Mother Mangalam was born in Singapore in 1926 and moved to Kuala Lumpur in 1948, before joining the Pure Life Society a year later.

She had been conferred with multiple awards and medals for her services including the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian in 1955 and the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara in 2003.

In 1977, she was awarded the Tun Fatimah Gold Medal from the National Council of Women's Organisations and the Merdeka Award in 2010.

