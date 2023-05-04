KING, QUEEN ARRIVE IN LONDON FOR SPECIAL VISIT

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in London on Wednesday for a special visit until May 14.

According to a post on Istana Negara's Facebook account, the special aircraft carrying Their Majesties and the delegation touched down at Luton Airport, London, on Wednesday at 9.30 pm local time (4.30 am Malaysia time).

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were greeted by Buckingham Palace’s representative, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Elizabeth Slack; Foreign Secretary's special representative David Gordon-MacLeod and Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Datuk Zakri Jaafar and his wife, Datin Nor Aini Abdul Rahman.

Their Majesties' special visit to London was at the invitation of King Charles III to attend the Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are also scheduled to attend a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace tomorrow (May 5).

The last time Their Majesties were at Buckingham Palace was on Oct 12 last year, for an audience with King Charles III.

The audience was in conjunction with Their Majesties’ special visit to London from Oct 10 to 16, 2022, read the statement.

