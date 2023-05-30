KING, PRINCE ALBERT II ATTEND MONACO F1 GRAND PRIX GALA DINNER

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the 2023 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix Gala Dinner at Sporting de Monaco on Sunday (28 Mei).

His Majesty was accompanied by his children at the dinner, which was also graced by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, according to a Facebook post by Istana Negara.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had watched the Monaco F1 Grand Prix race together with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at Monaco F1 Main Circuit earlier that day.

His Majesty is currently on a special five-day visit to Monaco from May 26 to 30 at the invitation of Prince Albert II.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency