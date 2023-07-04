KING HONOURS MAG GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, ACTRESS FAUZIAH NAWI WITH DATUKSHIP

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ to Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group managing director Datuk Izham Ismail and veteran actress Fauziah Nawi.

They headed the list of 297 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday at an investiture ceremony that took place at Istana Negara.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah presented the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) award that carries the title ‘Datuk’ to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s senior private secretary Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

His Majesty also accorded the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) and Darjah Setia Mahkota (JSM) awards to 14 and 17 individuals respectively.

A total of 58 individuals were conferred the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN), 15 individuals were accorded the Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) and 75 received the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also awarded the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) medal to 72 recipients and the Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) medal to 43 individuals.

Also present at the ceremony were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency