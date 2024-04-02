Latest News

KING GRANTS AUDIENCE TO FAHMI, DZULKEFLY

KUALA LUMPUR, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad at Istana Negara. According to a post on His Majesty's Facebook page, before meeting with Fahmi, Sultan Ibrahim took the time to sign almost 400 Hari Raya Aidilfitri cards to be sent to the people. Fahmi also had the opportunity to witness His Majesty signing these greeting cards. During the audience, Fahmi also briefed the King about the development of social media in the country. Also present was the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din. Meanwhile, Dzulkefly briefed His Majesty about the latest developments in the country's healthcare services and the Health Ministry's new plans to improve healthcare facilities for the people. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

