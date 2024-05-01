LONDON: Britain's King Charles on Tuesday returned to public-facing duties nearly three months after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer. Along with Queen Camilla, Charles visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London as he was announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK. They met medical specialists and patients in the center during the visit, the first in a number of external engagements Charles will undertake in the weeks ahead, according to Buckingham Palace. In early February, after being diagnosed with cancer, Charles, 75, began his medical care as an outpatient under the supervision of a specialist team of doctors. Source: Philippines News Agency