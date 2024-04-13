KING AND QUEEN CONVEY VAISAKHI, TAMIL NEW YEAR GREETINGS

KUALA LUMPUR, His Majesty the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah conveyed Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year greetings to the Malaysian Sikh and Tamil communities, respectively, today. On his official Facebook page, the King emphasised that tolerance and mutual respect have always been the pillars of national unity. "As I have asserted before, multicultural unity is the most meaningful gift to me. Harmony and the spirit of unity among the people, regardless of religion or race, are crucial for the stability of the country," said Sultan Ibrahim. The King also expressed hope that Vaisakhi Day and Tamil New Year will continue to bring joy to those who celebrate them. Vaisakhi Day marks the beginning of the harvest season according to the Sikh calendar, whereas, Chithirai Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, is celebrated every year on the first day of the Tamil solar calendar. Source: BERNAMA News Agency