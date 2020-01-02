Kin of OFW slain in Kuwait appeals for help from PRRD

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- The family of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from South Cotabato province who was reportedly killed by her employer in Kuwait on December 30 last year appealed for help on Thursday from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Nelly Padernal, aunt and stepmother of victim Jeanelyn Villavende, sought the President's intervention to ensure justice and facilitate the immediate return of the victim's remains to their home in Barangay Tinago, Norala town.

We're appealing to President Duterte to help us get justice for her, she said in a radio interview.

Padernal said they were all shocked upon learning about Jeanelyn's death on Monday evening through a call from a lawyer of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait.

She said the circumstances were still unclear but the victim's female employer reportedly had a hand in her killing.

The 26-year-old victim went to Kuwait for the first time in July last year to work as a domestic helper for a Kuwaiti couple.

Padernal said Jeanelyn's first two months in Kuwait went without a hitch and they managed to communicate with her on a regular basis.

Seven days after she arrived in Kuwait, she called up and assured us that she was fine, she said.

But by October, the calls from Kuwait became infrequent and they feared that the victim was being abused by her employer.

In one instance, she said Jeanelyn sounded in a hurry when they talked and her lady employer kept interrupting her, and asking translations in English regarding their conversation.

Padernal said they eventually lost communication with her, prompting them to seek assistance from her recruitment agency based in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

She said officials of the agency were not able to give them any answer and just promised that they will update them later about her situation.

We just want her home. We want to be with her, she said.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, through Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, has already coordinated with the victim's family.

Padernal said the agency promised to provide them with burial assistance, financial assistance and scholarship for Villavende's younger sibling.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had ordered the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to coordinating closely with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure that justice will be served to Villavende. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency