Kin of 2 cops, 1 PDEA agent killed in Pampanga to get gov’t aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Governor Dennis Pineda on Tuesday said financial assistance will be given to the families of the two police officers and an agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement (PDEA) who were killed in the line of duty.

Pineda, the chairperson of the Pampanga Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council, said the bereaved families of the three slain officers will receive PHP100,000 each in recognition of their vital roles in the fight against illegal drugs.

“Inaprubahan po ng Provincial Peace and Order Council at Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council, na pareho ko pong pinamumunuan, ang pagbibigay ng tag-P100,000 sa mga nasawing tauhan na nasa frontline ng laban sa bawal na droga (The Provincial Peace and Order Council and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council, which I am both in charge, approved the giving of PHP100,000 each to the slain personnel who were in the frontline in the fight against illegal drugs),” Pineda said in social media post on Tuesday.

The slain police officers — Staff Master Sergeant Sofronio Capitle Jr. and Staff Sergeant Dominador Gacusa Jr. — both members of the Mabalacat City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit, were on board a single motorcycle in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City when shot by assailants after conducting an anti-illegal drugs operation last Saturday.

One of the suspects died while three others were arrested during a follow-up operation.

The Police Regional Office-3 said a manhunt operation is being carried out for two other suspects.

Meanwhile, PDEA agent Daniel Discaya died during a buy-bust operation that turned into a shootout last Oct. 21 in Barangay San Francisco, also in Mabalacat City.

“Lubos po kaming nakikiramay sa pamilya ng mga nasawi nasa frontline ng laban sa bawal na droga (Our deepest condolences to the families of those killed on the frontlines against illegal drugs),” the governor said

Source: Philippines News Agency