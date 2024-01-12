Killing of IP employee in N. Cotabato condemned

MAKILALA: The local government has condemned the ambush-slay of an Indigenous People's (IP) affairs desk officer here on Thursday afternoon. "We strongly condemn the killing of a true servant of the people. Surely, we cannot achieve peace and fairness if justice and the life of our fellow will be put on our hands," Mayor Armando Quibod said in a statement released Friday. Quibod also directed the local police to investigate the incident leading to the death of Jerry 'Boyet' Loyola, the town's IP desk officer. Loyola, a resident of Barangay Kisante, was riding his motorbike along the national highway of Barangay Taluntalunan around 5 p.m. when tailed and shot by still unidentified motorcycle riding-in-tandem gunmen. The ambushers carted away Loyola's motorbike that was later found abandoned beside the highway in Barangay San Vicente after it ran out of gasoline. Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Britz Sales, the town police chief, has assured the conduct of an in-depth investigation into all possible motives of the kil ling. Source: Philippines News Agency