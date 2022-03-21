﻿Kiko believes VP has ‘enough’ power in Constitution

Senator and vice presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Sunday said he believes the vice president already has “enough” powers and responsibilities in the Constitution, saying it would be up to the vice president to use the position to carry out duties.

“Sapat na ‘yung ating Saligang Batas sa usapin ng kapangyarihan na maaring ibigay sa vice president. Bakit? Nasa vice president na ‘yun, kung sino man siya, kung paano niya gagamitin ang posisyon at kapangyarihan para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan (Our Constitution is enough in the matter of the power that can be given to the vice president. Why? It is up to the vice president, whoever he is, how he will use his position and power to help our countrymen),” he said during the debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

Pangilinan cited how his running mate, presidential candidate and Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo did her best to serve the country and people despite her office’s limited mandate and resources.

“Nakita natin ‘yan sa naging kilos at naging trabaho ng ating Vice President Leni Robredo lalo na dito sa Covid response. Siya ang unang opisina ng gobyerno na nakapagbigay ng PPEs [personal protective equipment] sa mga front-liners natin sa iba’t-ibang parte ng ating bansa. Samu’t-sari ang naging intervention ni Vice President Leni para tumulong at hanapan ng solusyon sa loob ng dalawang taon ‘yung problema sa Covid (We saw that in the actions and work of our Vice President Leni Robredo, especially in the Covid response. Hers was the first government office to provide PPEs to our front-liners in various parts of our country. Vice President Leni intervened in various ways to help and find a solution to the Covid problem for two years),” he added.

READ: Sotto says VP not just ‘spare tire’ even without Cabinet post

He said Robredo initiated free shuttle services for front-liners, telemedicine channels at Bayanihan E-Konsulta, among other programs amid the prevailing health crisis.

“Sapat na ang kapangyarihan at mga alintuntunin ng Saligang Batas para sa ating Vice President (The power and rules of the Constitution are enough for the vice president),” he said.

However, Pangilinan echoed the proposal of fellow vice presidential bet, Dr. Willie Ong, for a “tandem vote” for the president and vice president.

“Sinasang-ayungan ko ang nabanggit kanina ni Doc Willie na dapat tandem, hindi maaring ibang kapartido. Ang boto sa presidente, dapat ‘yun din ang boto sa bise presidente para nagtutulungan, para mayroong pagkakaisa, para kumpleto ang plano sa umpisa pa lamang at hindi nagkakaroon ng anumang bangayan (I agree with what Doc Willie said earlier that it should be tandem, not different parties. The vote for the president should also be the vote for the vice president to work together, to have unity, to complete the plan from the very beginning and not have any conflict),” he added.

In an interview with reporters before the Comelec-organized debate, Pangilinan said no one has approached him about uniting behind one bet to defeat vice presidential hopeful Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte.

He said frontrunners at this point in 2016 eventually lost, despite the huge margin during surveys.

“’Yung mga lumalamang by this time six years ago talo. Medyo ‘yung usapin ng merger palagay ko ano ‘yan…premature and marami pang mangyayari (Those who were leading six years ago lost. Talks about the merger, I think are premature because a lot could still happen),” he said. “So hindi ibig sabihin ‘pag lamang ngayon, ‘yun na ‘yung resulta (it doesn’t mean that if you’re leading now, that would be the final result).”

Vice presidential bets present during the debate were Walden Bello, Rizalito David, Manny Lopez, Dr. Willie Ong, Carlos Serapio and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Duterte skipped the debate, saying she would be conducting her campaign without joining debates while former Manila mayor Lito Atienza formally declined due to medical reasons.

The debates were aired on all local TV channels and streamed simultaneously on all Comelec social media pages.

Source: The Philippines News Agency