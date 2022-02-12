﻿Kids vaccination draws parents’ support

The government has received a positive response from parents of children aged five years to 11 years who have availed of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) chair, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, on Friday described as encouraging the general feedback on the ongoing inoculation of children in 45 sites in Metro Manila, five in Central Luzon, three in Calabarzon, and one in Cotabato City.

“Iyong ating pagbabakuna ng five (years) to 11 (years), mainit naman ang reception. Although inaayos natin kasi kulang pa iyong ating mga bakuna (Our vaccination for the five to 11 age group has been warmly received but we still have to secure more doses),” she said during a Laging Handa public briefing.

National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., earlier cited the urgency of vaccinating students in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes.

“‘Pag nagkaroon na ng opening of classes, as much as possible, ‘yung pupunta lang sa face-to-face are all vaccinated. ‘Yung hindi vaccinated, ibig sabihin doon sila sa (As much as possible, only children who have been vaccinated can attend face-to-face classes. Those unvaccinated will continue with) online learning,” he said in a statement.

The NVOC data showed that at least 52,000 children belonging to the youngest age group have received their first dose, with five non-serious adverse effects on record.

The common side effects were rashes, vomiting, and pain on the injected area.

The government allows the inoculation of children from five years to 17 years but only with parental consent.

Source: Philippines News Agency