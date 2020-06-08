Kidnap group leader dies in Zambo Sibugay firefight

An alleged leader of a kidnap-for-ransom-group (KFRG) with ties to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed in a firefight with government troops in the province of Zamboanga del Sibugay, an official said Monday.

Lt. Col. Cyrus Belarmino, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Zamboanga Sibugay, said the firefight broke out around 7:35 a.m. Monday in Barangay Poblacion Muslim in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Belarmino said the firefight ensued along the highway of Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay after the slain KFRG leader, Mamay Aburi, engaged in a firefight when the troops launched a law enforcement operation against the kidnap head.

He said Aburi fled as the exchange of gunfire continued and was cornered and killed in Barangay Poblacion Muslim. The suspect yielded a .45-caliber pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

Aburi has standing warrants of arrest for violation of Presidential Decree 1866 as amended by Republic Act 8294, and for the crime of robbery issued by the courts in the towns of Ipil and Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay, respectively.

Belarmino said Aburi, who allegedly belonged to the Abral Abdusalam crime group operating in Zamboanga Sibugay, had ties with the Sulu-based ASG.

He said the law enforcement operation was launched by a joint team of policemen, soldiers, and intelligence operatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency