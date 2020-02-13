Kidapawan tourism execs say Mt. Apo open for Holy Week climbers

Tourism officials here said Wednesday that the country's highest peak, Mt. Apo, will be opened for the Holy Week climb.

Joey Recimilla, Kidapawan tourism and investment division chief, said the climb will be limited to a few climbers only.

We will open all trails in Kidapawan for the Holy Week climb (but) it will be a controlled climb, Recimilla said.

Following late last year's three major quakes that rocked North Cotabato and caused landslides, rockfalls and soil erosions at the sides of the mountain, the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) in Region 12 has ordered the temporary closure of the Kidapawan trails to conduct assessment and evaluation of the route to the peak.

It was for the safety of trekkers, Recimilla said, adding that the PAMB assessment and evaluation have been completed.

Recimilla said controlled climb means only 50 climbers would be allowed per day to prevent or regulate the influx of climbers to the peak.

Two major Mount Apo climbs have been canceled due to forest fires and earthquakes last year. These were the Summer Climb and the Octo Trek.

Source: Philippines News Agency