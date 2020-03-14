Kidapawan mayor imposes stricter measures vs. Covid-19

Mayor Joseph Evangelista on Friday suspended classes in all levels, both public and private schools here as part of the preventive measures against coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19).

The suspension of classes, contained in an executive order, took effect at 1 p.m. that outlines a preemptive response to complement existing mechanisms already implemented to ensure Kidapaweños are safe from Covid-19.

“The suspension of classes will last until March 22 subject to extension upon the recommendation of the expanded Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against Covid-19,” Evangelista said.

The order includes the imposition of a 14-day home quarantine of persons with travel history in the National Capital Region (NCR) and abroad.

“All persons who have a travel history from NCR and outside the Philippines, regardless of country, are enjoined to undergo a 14-day home quarantine,” he said, noting that the period shall be counted from the time that the resident has entered Kidapawan City.

The order also mandates all city government workers to undergo thermal screening before entering any city government office.

Should the body temperature register 37.5 degrees Celsius or above, the person shall be denied entry. The city health office and the city hospital are directed to impose proper referral mechanisms for proper handling of persons with flu-like symptoms.

Evangelista directed all department managers to impose proper social distancing of at least one meter in waiting areas of all city government offices.

He also limited access to evacuation centers housing earthquake victims in the city.

“Only social welfare workers are allowed entry and city government workers with clearance to enter shelter homes,” the mayor said.

He said all passengers arriving in the city on board public transportation must also be subjected to thermal scanning.

Disinfection will become regular activities in all government offices, buses, vans, and tricycles, educational institutions and places of worship are directed to daily disinfect.

The city government will also monitor the prices of basic goods to ensure nobody is hoarding basic supplies such as food and medicine.

All gatherings of more than 50 people have also been discouraged starting from 1 p.m. of March 13 until March 22.

