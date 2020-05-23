Kidapawan man recovers from Covid-19; now with family

A 49-year-old man from Kidapawan City who attended the cockfighting derby in Matina, Davao City, and tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has overcome the infection and is now with his family.

Lawyer Paolo Evangelista, Kidapawan legal officer, and spokesperson, said the man has tested negative for the disease after his third retest.

“PH3989 is the last of the two Kidapawan City residents tested positive for the virus and eventually survived,” Evangelista said.

He said the first recovered patient was a pregnant nurse who had a travel history to Dubai, Singapore, Manila, and Davao.

Evangelista said PH3989 was one of the more than 200 residents of North Cotabato who joined the week-long Davao City derby in early March.

A spike in Covid-19 positive showed many of them have attended the derby.

At least 11 persons who joined the cockfighting had died of the disease.

Aside from PH3989’s family, other persons who were emotionally elated with his recovery were the front-liners, physicians, and nurses who took care of him while he was in isolation in Kidapawan City.

The patient had been in isolation for almost two months after he was admitted on March 28.

He was warmly welcomed by his family in an outskirt village in Kidapawan City.

North Cotabato has so far recorded five Covid-19 positive patients, three of whom have recovered and two remained in isolation.

The two patients in isolation are from Banisilan and M’lang towns of the provinces.

Source: Philippines News Agency