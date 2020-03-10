A total of 16 of the 23 patients under monitoring (PUM) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Kidapawan City have already completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine period without manifesting any symptoms of the illness.

In a statement Tuesday, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista said of the remaining seven PUMs, six are still undergoing the required quarantine period while one was sent to a major hospital, the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) here.

The six persons have travel history to South Korea, Hong Kong, and Macau. The one PUM who traveled to Hong Kong has manifested symptoms and was immediately categorized as a person under investigation (PUI), Evangelista said.

“The patient was immediately transported to CRMC in Cotabato City using an ambulance designated for the purpose,” the mayor said.

The ambulance driver was equipped with the Department of Health-recommended protective gear and the vehicle was also disinfected immediately after transport, he added.

Upon confinement at CRMC, the patient was immediately tested for Covid-19 where samples of which were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), a health research facility based in Muntinlupa City.

Samples were also sent to Australia for testing. However, the mayor said the result of the tests was negative “thus Kidapawan City remains Covid-19 free.”

Evangelista said the patient is recovering well and is ready for discharge.

“The public is assured that your city government together with the DOH is constantly working to monitor and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Evangelista said

Source: Philippines News Agency