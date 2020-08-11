Kidapawan City enlists ‘deputized agents’ vs. Covid-19

A total of 82 purok (zone) leaders of Barangay Poblacion here have been deputized as agents in the implementation of anti-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) measures in the area.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista said the purok leaders have been authorized to enforce an ordinance prohibiting certain acts to contain Covid-19 in the city.

“Being deputized agents, they are entitled to issue a citation ticket to any violators of Ordinance 20-1309 that requires the mandatory use of facemask, stringent practice of physical distancing, among others,” Evangelista said.

The purok leaders are also allowed to prohibit big gatherings, implementation of no handshaking policy and liquor ban, and observance of locally-imposed 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew hours, the mayor added.

The ordinance imposes a fine of PHP500 for the first offense; PHP1,000 for a second offense; and PHP2,000 for the third offense.

“We have this common objective which is to avoid any local transmission of Covid-19 in our community. It is better to prevent than to cure an infected patient”, Evangelista said.

The new deputies’ will act as a force multiplier for the local police, barangay officials, and city hall employees who were included in the Compliance Monitoring Team tasked to implement the ordinance.

