Kid laborers’ parents, displaced workers in C. Visayas get P4.5-M aid

CEBU CITY: A total of 139 parents of profiled child laborers and 43 displaced workers will soon run their own cart business through a PHP4.5-million livelihood assistance from the government, a labor official said on Tuesday. In an interview, Lilia Estillore, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Central Visayas regional director, said the release of livelihood assistance last month benefited parents of profiled child laborers in Barangay Tisa here. These parents, she said, would soon each run their Negosyo sa Kariton (NegoKart) after DOLE released a total of PHP3.5 million to Barangay Tisa as the agency's partner in the their livelihood projects. She said once all materials, jigs and equipment are ready for their business, the beneficiaries will be manning their NegoKart worth more than PHP26,000 each. Meanwhile, PHP1 million in livelihood assistance was given to 43 displaced workers in Mandaue City, through the DOLE-7's accredited co-partner, the Mandaue City Public Market Vendors Multi-Purpose Coop erative (MAVENCO). 'The assistance will mark the start of the livelihood projects of 20 beneficiaries in the form of livelihood starter kits (LSKs) assistance package as well as enhance the existing bakery business of 23 more recipients,' Estillore told the Philippine News Agency. Source: Philippines News Agency