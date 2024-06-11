KESUMA DEPOSITS RATIFICATION DOCUMENT OF CONVENTION C155

PUTRAJAYA, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has deposited the ratification document of the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Convention (also known as C155) as part of the government's measures to strengthen aspects of OSH in line with the decision of the Cabinet meeting on May 8. The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) in a statement today said the ratification document was submitted to ILO director-general Gilbert F Houngbo while attending the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland today. "This step is a positive action by Malaysia in improving the country's labour standards, especially in the aspect of occupational safety and health which is a very important global human right," the statement said. "At the same time, this effort will complement the implementation of policies and legislation related to national occupational safety and health following the amendment to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514) (Ame ndment) 2022 (Act A1648) which came into effect on June 1." Also present at the session were Malaysia Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman and Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) president Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani as tripartite partners of the government. Among others, the statement mentioned that the latest amendment to Act 514 emphasised the employer's responsibility to ensure workplace safety, expand legislative coverage of Act 514 from the previous 10 sectors to all economic sectors, improve safety and health training at the workplace, and introduce provisions for the right of workers to isolate themselves from high-risk workplaces. According to KESUMA, the ratification step will accelerate the country's efforts towards achieving target 8.8 under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which emphasises the protection of labour rights and promotion of a safe and secure work environment for all workers. The ministry also said the government has held dicussions and co nsultations with its tripartite partners namely MEF and MTUC as well as also sought the views of the ILO before making the decision to ratify Convention C155. It also announced that it will hold an information session for all stakeholders including the media about the ratification and its compliance requirements. "This step is expected to lead to an increase in safety and health at workplaces throughout the country," it added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency