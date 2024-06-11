KESEDAR TO ESTABLISH HIGH-IMPACT INDUSTRIAL PARK IN TANAH MERAH

KOTA BHARU, The South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar), the regional development agency under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, will establish a high-impact industrial park in Tanah Merah as part of its latest initiative to develop the area. Chairman Datuk Zawawi Othman announced that it would be known as Kesedar Industrial Park (KIP), and span between 130 and 150 hectares of land. "The plan was presented at the board meeting with an estimated project value of RM2 billion. "We will determine the types of high-impact industries to be developed in this area. It is anticipated to provide thousands of job opportunities for the local community," he told reporters after the 2023 Kesedar Appreciation and Excellence Service Awards ceremony here yesterday, The event was also attended by Kesedar general manager, Wan Muhd Rahimi Wan Salleh. Zawawi added that last year, Kesedar received an allocation of RM3 million last year to assist rural communities through the Poorest People's Housing Prog ramme (PPRT). He said RM2.2 million of the allocation was used to construct 34 new PPRT units, and RM1.9 million was used to repair 129 houses, while this year, 50 new PPRT houses have been built, and 20 repair projects undertaken, with a total cost of RM2 million. He also noted that Kesedar received an allocation of RM2.78 million last year to assist entrepreneurs, with an additional RM1.6 million for the same purpose this year. "Kesedar is optimistic that these initiatives will drive efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and enhance the quality of life for rural communities, aligning with the objectives of the Madani government," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency