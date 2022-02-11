﻿Kennon Road to temporarily open for PMA alumni homecoming

The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) and the Joint inter Agency Task Force Kennon Road on Thursday announced that the road will be opened for the participants of this year’s Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumni homecoming set from February 15 to 20.

In an advisory, CRDRRMC chairperson and Office of Civil Defense-Cordillera director Albert Mogol said the temporary opening of the road is allowed under Memorandum 8-2022 for some 800 attendees who will come to Baguio City for the event.

“For the duration, Kennon Road shall be opened to PMA Alumni, homecoming guests, and other attendees with vehicle weight limited to five tons and with strict regard to road safety rules and regulations,” the advisory said.

Kennon Road had been closed to vehicular traffic except for vehicles owned by residents and to public utility vehicles that transport the residents within the 33 kilometers stretch.

It is open for the general public every Friday until 6 a.m. on Mondays, for easier and shorter travel time.

Several projects are being completed on the road and on the mountain to stabilize the historic road that was greatly damaged in 1990 but is expected to be rehabilitated soon with the passage of a bill allowing the full rehabilitation of Kennon road.

Meanwhile, Col. Glenn Lonogan, Baguio City Police Office director, said they are ready for the arrival of guests and alumni of the country’s premier military institution.

Aside from alumni, they also expect candidates for the May polls to grace the occasion.

Strict observance of health protocols will also be enforced during the annual event, which has been toned down for the past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency