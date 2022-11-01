Kennon Road temporarily closed due to bad weather: DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced that Kennon Road in the province of Benguet is temporarily closed to motorists effective Monday due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

In a social media post, the DPWH said the Joint-Interagency Task Force Kennon Road issued an advisory regarding the closure of the major thoroughfare leading to Baguio City.

“In view of the foregoing, Kennon Road is hereby temporarily closed until further notice, effective immediately, to ensure maximum public safety (except for Kennon Road residents, including Camp 7 residents),” the advisory said issued Monday morning.

“Said residents are also advised to avoid non-essential travels during the closure period,” it added.

The advisory was issued as the storm continues to affect the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

All non-resident motorists may pass through the Marcos Highway, Baguio – Bauang Road (Naguilian Road), or Asin- Nangalisan -San Pascual Road.

Source: Philippines News Agency