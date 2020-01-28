Kennon Road opens 2way to light vehicles during Panagbenga

The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) Joint Task Group Kennon approved on Monday to open Kennon Road to light vehicles going up and down during weekends at the start of the Baguio Flower Festival.

Office of Civil DefenseCordillera Administrative Region regional director Albert Mogol said they made the move to accommodate the expected influx of tourists who will join the monthlong festivities.

The Baguio Flower Festival or Panagbenga will formally open on February 1 with a parade of the street dancing and drum and lyre participants. The event would culminate with the grand parades on February 29 and March 1.

The CDRRMC unanimously approved a motion to open Kennon Road to private motorists, light vehicles only, five tons and below, in response to the expected influx of tourists/visitors for Panagbenga 2020, Mogol said in an advisory sent to the media.

Kennon Road will be open on a twoway traffic every weekend starting 6 a.m. of January 31 up to 6 p.m. of February 3 and under the same scheme every weekend thereafter (Feb. 710; Feb. 1417; Feb. 2124; Feb. 28Mar. 2; and Mar. 69).

For weekdays: from 6:01 p.m. every Monday up to 5:59 a.m. every Friday, within the duration of Panagbenga, Kennon Road will be open on a oneway or going up to Baguio lane only.

Task Group Kennon also advised motorists to always follow road traffic rules and courtesy.

The public is also advised to always monitor road updates and advisories as Kennon Road may be subjected to road closures during inclement weather upon the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Mogol said the opening of the road is to avoid the over congestion at Marcos Highway, as traditionally, Panagbenga festival brings in hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city.

Aside from that, since the opening of the Tarlac, Pangasinan, La Union Expressway (TPLex) in Rosario in La Union, travel time to and from Baguio was reduced to three hours and 30 minutes or even less.

Source: Philippines News agency