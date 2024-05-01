Latest News

Kennon Road now open to light vehicles

MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday announced that Kennon Road in Benguet province has been reopened to traffic. In an advisory, the DPWH-Cordillera said the road section Camp 6 in Tuba is open to light vehicles only. It added that an alternating-one-way traffic scheme for motorists going up to Baguio and going down from Baguio will be imposed. The road is temporarily open to motorists while there is an ongoing construction of the columns of the rock-shed structure. 'Flagmen will be assigned and traffic signages will be provided at all times along the project area to facilitate traffic and for the guidance of the public,' it said. The DPWH advised heavy vehicles to take Marcos Highway or Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual Road. Kennon Road is one of the three major roads leading to the country's summer capital of Baguio City and other areas in the province. Source: Philippines News Agency

