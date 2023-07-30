KEMBARA RIUH BEST PLATFORM FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRY TO HIGHLIGHT PRODUCTS – TEO

The organisation of Kembara RIUH which presents free performances by local artists, creative workshops as well as vendors selling merchandise and food is the best platform for entrepreneurs to highlight their products.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said this effort is also in line with the government’s desire to help and balance the demand of the local creative industry which is now gaining ground.

"This is one of the ways the government can provide space (to conduct business) to local creative industry entrepreneurs whose numbers are rising, thereby opening up opportunities for them to introduce their products to the public," she told Bernama here today.

Teo said the government has set a target for the Orange Economy or creative economy to contribute RM31.9 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

In the meantime, Teo said the three-day Selangor edition of Kembara Riuh 2023, which was held here from 10 am to 10 pm, from Friday has recorded more than 20,000 visitors with a sales value of RM200,000.

The programme opened space for more than 100 artists and local creative entrepreneurs, bringing art to the community.

The Selangor edition of Kembara RIUH, led by the Ministry of Communications and Digital through MyCreative Ventures Group (MyCreative) involved the participation of 20 performers including famous singer-producer-actor Datuk M. Nasir, as well as Hujan, Dolla, Balan Kash and S.O.G.

The next edition of Kembara RIUH 2023 will be held in Juru City, Seberang Jaya in Penang on Aug 4 and 5, and will feature artistes Ella, Anuar Zain and Bunkface.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency