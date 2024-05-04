KUALA LUMPUR, Kemalak Group Sdn Bhd is about to take steps to enter the aerospace sector by providing high-resolution earth observation satellite services for the country. Kemalak Group Sdn Bhd general manager Major (Rtd) Mohd Razi Kamis said it was still at the proposal stage, and the company will work with foreign agencies to realise this. 'The Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) issued a request for proposal (RFP) at the beginning of this year. Hence, Kemalak has expressed interest in participating. We will work with agencies abroad to implement the project. '(We) sell this satellite. The satellites we have today are a type of communication satellite. What we are selling is an observation satellite that functions to take high-resolution photos,' he told Bernama. Kemalak Group Sdn Bhd was established in 2008 to provide top-level technical information, products, tools and operational advisory services in ICT, military, and defence manufacturing and procurement. This group consists of Kemalak System, Kemalak M arine, Kemalak Aerospace, Kemalak Shield, Kemalak Property and Kemalak International. Mohd Razi said that the provision of this satellite service will use a private-public partnership, which means that the company will provide the cost of building the satellite and interested parties can subscribe to the satellite services. 'Thus far, we have obtained satellite data by buying it from foreign countries. We intend to provide that service to Malaysians, and not just the government. 'It is open to all, including agencies, to use the service. However, at this time, the proposal is still in the preparation process. Kemalak will move towards aerospace,' he said. Meanwhile, regarding Kemalak Group's participation in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024 exhibitions this Monday (May 6), Mohd Razi said that this is the first time that his company has had its own booth, with a large area, as an exhibitor. Mohd Razi said that, in DSA and NATSEC 2024, Kemalak Group will introduce a new product, the Portable Radio Frequency Detector Alpha P, made in South Korea, which functions as an observation transmission device. 'If there is a leak of information during a meeting in a certain area, this tool can detect the leak. 'For example, what was discussed in a meeting was leaked. We can trace the leak, by whom and to whom the information was given. We can track and block the line. This is what we will highlight later. There is no (equipment like this) in Malaysia yet,' he said. Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Kemalak Marine Sdn Bhd, Lieutenant Commander (Rtd) Mohd Faizal Ab Aziz, said that his company is planning to market the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) to the Malaysian Army. Source: BERNAMA News Agency