KELANTAN TO STANDARDISE SALARY HIKE ACCORDING TO FEDERAL GOVT – MB

KOTA BHARU, The Kelantan government will standardise the salary hike for its civil servants in line with the public service salary hike announced by the federal government. Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud said the matter was indeed in their consideration. 'We will emulate the federal government and standardise the increase (of state civil servants' salaries), Insya-Allah,' he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri do hosted by Kumpulan Perbadanan Kemajuan Iktisad Negeri Kelantan here today. On May 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a salary hike of more than 13 per cent for federal civil servants beginning December 2024. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

