KELANTAN KPDN ENSURES FUEL SUFFICIENCY THROUGHOUT AIDILFITRI WITH STRATEGIC SCHEDULING

KOTA BHARU, The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has made scheduling arrangements to ensure that fuel supplies such as diesel and petrol are sufficient during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations. Its director, Azman Ismail, said that for this purpose, KPDN ensures that its enforcement teams accompany tankers at the borders of Terengganu and Gua Musang entering the state. He said this is to ensure the safe arrival of the fuel supplies and to prevent any disruptions in the supply. "The actual quantity of fuel cannot be determined because each station in the state has different quotas. Nevertheless, we will ensure that fuel supplies are not disrupted during this festive season and do not inconvenience consumers," he told reporters here today. Elaborating further, Azman said that KPDN will also ensure that fuel supplies are not smuggled across the national borders indiscriminately. "I do not deny that smuggling activities still occur during the fasting month, and smugglers will take advantage during iftar or sahur times," he said. He said that with a strength of 142 enforcement officers, with the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the General Operations Force, KPDN will ensure that the borders are not easily encroached. "Previously, KPDN focused on illegal jetties but with the shallow water levels of the Golok River, many potential hotspot areas for smuggling activities may emerge," he said. He added that there are 46 petrol stations within a 15-kilometre radius of the border, and it is KPDN's duty to constantly monitor to ensure that no one takes advantage. Azman said that KPDN Kelantan has also directed 18 cooking oil packaging factories in the state to supply to supermarkets to ensure sufficient supplies before and after Aidilfitri. Source: BERNAMA News Agency