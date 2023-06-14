KELANTAN GOVT OFFERS YAKIN SCHOLARSHIP TO MUHAMMAD SYAHRIL

The Kelantan government is offering 18-year-old Muhammad Syahril Saidi, who obtained 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination, a scholarship from the Kelantan Darul Naim Foundation (YAKIN) to continue his studies in and outside the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said Mohd Syahril is a pious student who is devoted to his parents as well as persistent in seeking excellence in knowledge.

“May it be an example to others and always be blessed by Allah SWT. Congratulations,” he posted on Facebook today.

Earlier, the story of Muhammad Syahril went viral after he was unable to collect his SPM results last Thursday (June 8) as he had to take care of his mother Tuan Faridah Tuan Ismail, 53, who suffered from a stroke in 2019, and the school authorities went to his home to hand over his result slip.

However, his mother died on Saturday (June 10).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency