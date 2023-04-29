KEDAH MALAYSIA MADANI OPEN HOUSE TURNOUT EXCEEDS TARGET OF 25,000 VISITORS

The Malaysia Madani Open House held at Raia Hotel, here today reached the target of over 25,000 visitors, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the food at the 60 stalls provided was almost finished even though the ceremony had not ended yet.

"I had time to make three rounds to see the ceremony for myself, I am confident that the target of 25,000 visitors was achieved within four hours and I would like to thank everyone who attended today.

"This open house in Kedah is the Prime Minister's main programme even though it will be held in five other states and I would like to state that there is no wastage because all the food such as fried noodles, satay and lemang are used up," he told reporters here, today.

He told reporters when met at the Malaysia Madani Open House here today, which was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other cabinet ministers.

The Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah also agreed to grace the event.

In the meantime, Saifuddin said the presence of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who accompanied Sultan Sallehuddin could also strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and goodwill despite different political views.

"This shows the maturity of politicians to set aside any political sentiments and differences... political leaders of different orientations can be on the same platform as if celebrating Aidilfitri," he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the amount of allocation for Kedah that has been announced by the federal government proved that the central government did not overlook the state government which is administered by the opposition.

"The federal government has announced, the allocation amounting to RM1.6 billion for new or related projects (for Kedah),... this is not for projects under planning but this is the budget that has been approved covering 442 federal projects in (this) state.

"It consists of 136 new projects while 306 are extension projects..so once again the Prime Minister correctly translates this principle to the community and it does not directly distinguish states that are not led by the Unity Government and they still receive large allocations," he said.

He said this shows that the Prime Minister wants a new approach where both the federal government and the state government focus on the people as the priority.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency