KEDAH KPDN ASSURES ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF SUGAR

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Kedah branch, has given its assurance that the supply of sugar is under control, and is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers in the state.

In this regard, Kedah KPDN director, Affendi Rajini Kanth, said that consumers do not need to panic about claims of a shortage of sugar supply in Kedah, as the state KPDN monitors controlled goods from time to time.

“I have organised all the areas alleged to have experienced a shortage of sugar, including the districts of Kuala Muda, Sik, Langkawi and Kubang Pasu, by bringing in sugar supplies at Rahmah's selling price of RM5 for every two kilogrammes," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Affendi said that five tonnes of sugar were available at sales premises around the Gurun area, near Kuala Muda, Sik and Sungai Petani (Kuala Muda), under the Rahmah Sales programme yesterday, while another three tonnes of sugar at Rahmah prices were available today, in Kuala Ketil (Baling), Jitra (Kubang Pasu) and Langkawi.

He said that he had not received official complaints about the shortage of supply of sugar from consumers from many districts in Kedah, with only allegations through social media and violations of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Hence, areas like Kubang Pasu and Langkawi have enough sugar supply. In other places (Yan, Pendang, Kulim, Bandar Baharu), I just found out today (that supply of sugar is affected). Consumers should lodge a complaint directly to our side (Kedah KPDN), so that I will arrange a solution.

“Tomorrow I will make sure that the supply of sugar is available, under the Rahmah sale, in the area. I also remind traders or wholesalers not to hide sugar or raise the price of sugar at will, as strict action will be taken against them under the Control of Supplies Act,” he said.

He also said that the inflow of sugar supply to Kedah was similar to last month, so there should be no sugar supply issue in the state, and he suspected that there might be panic buying by consumers in some areas, who bought sugar in excess due to the spread of news on shortage of supply.

Earlier today, Consumers Association of Kedah (Cake) president, Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff, in a press conference, claimed that there are nine districts in Kedah where there has been a shortage of sugar for the past three weeks, to the point of restricting consumers from obtaining the goods.

Mohamad Yusrizal said most of the consumer complaints he received were from Yan, Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kulim, Bandar Baharu and Kuala Muda, claiming that the Tanjung Dawai (Kuala Muda) area was the most affected, where traders were forced to close their restaurants due to the shortage of sugar.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency