﻿KBP-Zambo City sets 2-day local candidates forum

The local chapter of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) is set to conduct a two-day candidates forum for those running for mayor and House of Representatives member.

Belsie Agustin, KBP-local chapter president, said Monday the forum for the two congressional districts will be held Tuesday while for mayor is scheduled for Wednesday at the Garden Orchid Hotel.

Eight candidates have filed their certificates of candidacy for the position of mayor here.

Also, there are six aspirants in the first congressional district which covers 37 of the 98 barangays in this city, while five in the second district that has jurisdiction over the remaining 61 villages.

Agustin said the holding of the forum, in partnership with Jadi Productions headed by Jovy Ilagan, carries the theme “Aserta Vota (Learn to Vote).”

“This forum aims to educate voters to personally choose the right candidates for a particular position and not merely vote due to influence,” Agustin said.

Ilagan, meanwhile, said seven of the eight mayoralty aspirants committed to participate except for one who will be out of town during the scheduled forum.

“With this forum, we are trying to teach voters to do it themselves, to vote based on their personal choice,” he said.

Ilagan said the forum has the approval of the Commission on Elections.

