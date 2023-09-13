KASIH MALAYSIA DONATES RM10,000, ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO CARE CENTRE IN RAWANG

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silaturahim Isteri Isteri Harapan Malaysia (KASIH Malaysia) today donated RM10,000 to Pusat Jagaan Titian OKU Nur here to, among other things, refurbish the care centre.

The donation was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during her visit to the centre for the elderly and disabled.

Kasih Malaysia also contributed essentials such as food baskets, diapers, sheets and toothpaste to residents of the centre.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the chairman of Kasih Malaysia, said the association is always concerned about the welfare of the elderly and needy in the country.

"We will cooperate with non-governmental organisations under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to help these groups; we have the desire and intention to help people in need," she told reporters here.

In the meantime, Pusat Jagaan Titian OKU Nur founder Norma Adlan said she was grateful for the donation as it would be of help for the care centre, which has 90 residents including four employees.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency