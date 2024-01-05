‘Kasadyahan’ gives Ilonggos quick view of festival performances

ILOILO: Nine festivals joining the 'Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan' gave spectators a teaser of their performances during Friday afternoon's opening salvo. Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., in his message before the start of the performance, said the event is an offering to Señor Santo Niño, the patron of the Dinagyang Festival, and an opportunity for the province to show a part of its soul to the city and the rest of the world. Kasadyahan, one of the major events for the 2024 Dinagyang Festival, will showcase the province's political history, agriculture, religion, culture and food. Nine festivals from various municipalities in Iloilo province vying for the top award are Leon town's Kaing Festival, which pays homage to its 'kaing' or a large basket made of bamboo symbolizing abundant harvest and rich natural resources; Kasag Festival of Banate in celebration of the contribution of the blue crab to the town's local economy; cultural-dance drama Saad Festival of Leganes; Katagman Festival of Oton, a celebrat ion of the history and culture of Panay's ancient trading port; and Tultugan Festival that pays tribute to the tultugan, a native bamboo percussion used as a tool for communication and for creating music in Maasin town. Also joining Kasadyahan are the Banaag Festival of Anilao which displays thousands of beautiful lights; Cry of Jelicuon Festival of New Lucena, re-enacting the Ilonggos' struggle for freedom against Spanish rule; Hirinugyaw-Suguidanonay Festival of Calinog, highlighting the art of telling stories through chanting; and Pantat Festival of Zarraga, a tribute to the town's catfish variety. 'We encourage our visitors to support our Kasadyahan because they are preparing a very, very excellent performance. This is the first time they are having their opening salvo,' said Joyce Clavecillas, executive director of the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc that oversees the overall 2024 Dinagyang Festival. Uswag Ilonggo Party-list Rep. Jojo Ang committed PHP10 million worth of infrastructure projects to the winning municipality. "Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan" is set in the afternoon of Jan. 27 and will perform in four stages in a carousel form. It is expected to end just in time for the religious sadad (merrymaking), led by the San Jose Parish. Source: Philippines News Agency