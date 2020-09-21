Karaoke ban up to LGUs: Palace

Malacañang on Monday said it is up to local government units (LGUs) to decide on whether to copy the move of Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla to ban noisy, late-night karaoke amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a virtual presser, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Remulla’s decision is a “valid exercise of local government power”.

He cited Article 694 of the New Civil Code or the provision about the abatement of nuisance.

“Sa New Civil Code po meron tayong proseso na tinawag na abatement of nuisance at siyempre po kapag masyadong malakas ang mga karaoke, puwede maging nuisance po ‘yan at ang abatement po talaga ay nasa kamay ng mga lokal na pamahalaan (In the New Civil Code, we have what we call abatement of nuisance and of course, if karaoke is too loud, it can be a nuisance and abatement is in the hands of local government),” he said.

In a Facebook post last Tuesday, Remulla urged the public to report loud karaoke singers to authorities to prevent noise pollution.

The public can report noisy karaoke singers through the Philippine National Police (PNP) hotline a +63 916 986 0679.

This after his office received several complaints about the “tireless abuse” made by noisy karaoke singers.

He emphasized that getting a good night’s sleep will help strengthen the immune system against Covid-19.

“Ang curfew ay hindi lamang ginawa para bawasan ang mga walang saysay na pag-gala sa gabi. Ito rin ay nilaan para palakasin ang pangangatawan sa pamamagitan ng masarap at mahimbing na pagtulog (Curfew isn’t just made to reduce nonsense night strolls. It is also meant to strengthen the body through a good and sound sleep),” Remulla said.

Remulla also said late-night karaoke is also considered as a violation of curfew hours under quarantine protocols.

“Sorry po ngunit kahit sabihin ninyo pang kayo ay nasa loob naman ng inyong tahanan, ang ingay na dulot nito ay maituturing na labag na sa tinakdang curfew hours (Sorry, but even if you say you are inside your own homes, the noise it causes can be considered a violation of curfew hours),” he said.

Karaoke is a favorite pastime in the Philippines which makes it common for Filipinos to have karaokes in their own homes.

Source: Philippines News Agency