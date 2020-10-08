Kapampangan kids learn thru TV program

Television is an important learning tool to some 337,280 students currently enrolled in public schools in this province.

As the school year 2020-2021 officially opened on Oct. 5, Kapampangan students from kindergarten to senior high school are getting educated through a television program entitled “Super-K Teleskwela”.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Pampanga Schools Division, in partnership with the provincial government, came up with the idea to ensure continuing education for students amid a ban on face-to-face learning due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Celia Lacanlale, chief of DepEd Pampanga Curriculum Implementation Division (CID), said on Thursday that Super-K Teleskwela provides students with televised modules patterned after Pampanga’s social and cultural background to easily facilitate learning among Grades 3 to 12 students.

“What we produced is different from what is produced by the central office for TV station IBC 13. In Super-K Teleskwela, we made sure that the learning materials are contextualized in Pampanga so that the students can easily relate with,” Lacanlale said in a statement.

More than 2,000 television episodes funded by the provincial government are being made jointly by 300 teachers from the DepEd Pampanga Schools Division and technical staffers, supervised by the provincial government’s Public Information Office.

The episodes are being aired by regional television network CLTV 36 and can also be viewed on YouTube.

Aside from funding the equipment, production costs, and airtime of Super K-Teleskwela, the provincial government also shouldered the purchase of 74 risograph machines for the printing of modules.

“Ginagawa po natin ito para matuto ang mga kabataan kahit may Covid-19 pandemic. Sa mga estudyante, iba man ang pamamaraan ng pagtuturo sa inyo ngayon dahil sa Covid-19, mag-aral pa rin kayong mabuti. (We are doing these so that our youths would learn even amid the Covid-19 pandemic. To the students, although the way of teaching you is different due to Covid-19, do study well),” Governor Dennis Pineda said.

For Chester John F. Esguerra, a Grade 8 student at the Pampanga High School, the Super K-Teleskwela is a big help for him and his siblings.

“Marami na po kaming natututunan sa mga episodes na napapanood namin sa television. Pwede pa naming ulit-ulitin na panoorin kung hindi naming masyadong maintindihan. Malaking bagay po ito sa amin. Maraming salamat po (We are already learning a lot from the episodes we watched on television. We can still watch it over and over again if we don’t quite understand. This is a big deal for us. Thank you very much),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency