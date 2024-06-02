KAMPUNG SRI MAKMUR ISSUE: ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS FOLLOW DEMOLITION PROCEDURES

SHAH ALAM, Enforcement officers involved in the eviction and demolition operation of the squatter settlement in Kampung Sri Makmur, Gombak recently always followed procedures and work guidelines to ensure that all structures involved, including the surau, were completely vacated. Gombak District and Land Office (PDT) said the eviction and demolition of the settlement, which encroached the land owned by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) on May 27 and 28, were based on an order issued by the Shah Alam High Court on May 14. "Various items, copies of the Quran, or any material containing Quranic verses were moved to a safe place to prevent loss to the structure owners and to preserve the sanctity of the holy book. "The developer also appointed workers wearing safety vests to help the structure owners move any remaining items from the involved structures," it said in a statement today. It said a police report had been filed at the Gombak police headquarters after four enforcement officers were attacked by the structure owners, which the video went viral on social media recently. Meanwhile, Gombak PDT also advises the public not to believe false claims that have recently gone viral and sensationalised by irresponsible parties. According to a statement from PKNS, the issue in the area began in July 2006, when some houses were demolished, but a census in 2016 found the number of houses had increased to 204 units compared to 80 in 2006. PKNS disclosed that the land in the village was sold to a company on Sept 8, 2020, and subsequently, the company secured a court order for the demolition of all structures on the land on May 14. The Selangor government also offered to sell Rumah Selangorku units at a subsidised price of RM65,000 and provide a goodwill gesture of RM1,000 to 21 original squatters, based on census confirmation in 2006 and 2016 based on the Gombak PDT list. Source: BERNAMA News Agency