Kalinga’s biggest school offers facility as quarantine

The province’s largest school in terms of the population joins the local government in its “bayanihan to heal as one” fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), offering their newly-constructed school building as a quarantine facility.

Mildren Cabay, principal of Tabuk City National High School (TNHS), led school personnel in heeding the call for assistance and offered their school building to be as one of the facilities for Covid-19 persons under quarantine. The building is capable of housing 100 persons.

The newly-constructed and ready for occupancy supposedly for school opening in June is a four-story building with 20 classrooms.

Cabay asked several persons to prepare the classrooms to accommodate those who would be quarantined.

Aside from TNHS, several other schools here, like the Dilag Integrated School, were also identified as municipal quarantine areas.

Aurora Amilig, Tabuk City executive assistant to the mayor, said the city is preparing for the possible influx of would-be quarantined persons, identifying Tabuk City gymnasium with 80 beds, Tabuk City National High School and Agbannawag Evacuation Center as its isolation facilities.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) provincial director Max Mayer Adong reported that the agency immediately issued on April 17 a memorandum to all mayors reiterating the need to establish their own isolation facilities in every city/municipality and their barangays.

With the issuance, the number of barangay isolation units (BIUs) increased from 82 to 93, which is a 61 percent completion rate out of the 152 barangays in the province.

Adong advised the LGUs to be fully prepared for the possible influx of individuals traveling in and out of the province once the ECQ is lifted on April 30.

The inter-agency task force for emerging diseases is set to visit the school for the possibility of the area being identified as a quarantine facility.

Kalinga province is among the areas in the country identified by the national IATF to shift to the general community quarantine after April 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency