Kalayaan Vice Mayor Involved in Road Accident with Two Tricycles

Quezon Town, Philippines - A road mishap involving a vehicle carrying Vice Mayor Beltzasar Alindogan of Kalayaan town and two tricycles occurred in Quezon town, approximately 146 kilometers from the city center, on Sunday morning.

According to Philippines News Agency, the incident happened when the vice mayor's service pick-up, traveling along the Barangay Sicsican highway, suffered a tire burst. The malfunction caused the vehicle to swerve and collide with two tricycles before toppling onto its side.

Albayda confirmed that Vice Mayor Alindogan and the passengers in his vehicle were not injured in the accident. However, the condition of the passengers in the two tricycles remains uncertain.

Roteryo Salazar, the owner of one of the involved tricycles, reported in Filipino, "We helped them. I think there were four elderly and five minors involved in the incident."

Albayda further detailed that Vice Mayor Alindogan and his companions were en route to Barangay Berong in Quezon town, southern Palawan, at the time of the accident. The vice mayor had planned to welcome residents returning from Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea. He had made a stop at Barangay Berong to drop off his family at the Kalayaan Resource Center. The accident occurred shortly after, triggered by the burst tire of the service vehicle.