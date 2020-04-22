‘Kadiwa on Wheels’ rolled out in Bulacan

Residents of Barangay Balite here availed of fresh vegetables, fruits and marine products being sold at low prices at the “Kadiwa on Wheels” on Tuesday.

The mobile market project was rolled out by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to allow people to access food while under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Provincial agriculturist Ma. Gloria Carillo said the “Kadiwa on Wheels” is a collaborative project of the DA, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) with the support of the provincial government of Bulacan and the Malolos city government.

Carillo said the program also aims to provide a sure market for the farmers and fishermen.

“Kadiwa on Wheels helps our farmers and traders here in the province of Bulacan which made a second round in this city. Fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, fish and meats are offered at a reasonable price,” she said.

Carillo thanked Mayor Gilbert Gatchalian for being the first to respond to Governor Daniel Fernando’s call for the establishment of the mobile market in every town.

Gatchalian said he is grateful that his constituents do not have to go far to buy what they need.

He ensured that order and social distancing are strictly enforced to protect traders and buyers at the mobile market.

The Kadiwa on Wheels or “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” was launched in the province last Friday in Barangay Mabolo, then rolled out in Barangay Libtong in the Meycauayan City last Monday and returned to Barangay Balite on Tuesday.

Carmencita Nogoy, senior agriculturist and chief of the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division of DA-Region 3 (Central Luzon) earlier said the caravan also targets to reach Barangay Mulawin in the San Jose del Monte City.

Source: Philippines News Agency